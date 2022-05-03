Hall of Famer believes WWE needs to do more for fans to feel sympathy for Ronda Rousey  

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Ronda Rousey is not currently being booked as a stereotypical wrestling babyface.

Given her career as an MMA megastar in the UFC, Ronda has been presented to the fans as an all-conquering fighter who dominates everyone she faces. The problem WWE may have with booking a babyface like her is that it can be hard for fans to feel any sympathy towards the character as they seem to be unstoppable.

Speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T stated that WWE should find a way for Rousey to earn sympathy and support from the fans as she battles and claws to win championships.

"For me to have the babyface chasing, that’s just a part of the business,” Booker said. “That’s trying to get those fans who are on the babyfaces side to come to the arena to get behind that babyface. To get them over the hump, I get it, I understand it. That’s the route I would go as well. Ronda, we can always put her back in position but I feel like we’ve got to get some sympathy for her." H/T Wrestling Inc

Booker T further stated that WWE cannot book Rousey as an intimidating MMA star as fans will simply assume that she will never lose a match.

"We’ve got to get people feeling a certain way about Ronda Rousey. Opposed to just every time Ronda Rousey comes out, they think she’s going to make somebody tap out and get the win. Just because she came from the UFC, we can’t condition the fans to think that way." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite Booker's comments, Rousey may be about to begin her sympathetic babyface journey as she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 for the SmackDown Women's Championship in April.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair competed in an 'I Quit' beat the clock challenge

Flair and Rousey looked to get one over on the other as the two superstars competed in an 'I Quit' beat the clock challenge last Friday on SmackDown.

Ronda set Charlotte the target time after she made Shotzi say I Quit after just 1 minute and 41 seconds. Later, Flair was unable to better Ronda's time as the resilient young superstar Aliyah did not budge from Charlotte's relentless pressure.

Charlotte Flair will look to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship for a second time against Ronda Rousey when the two superstars battle it out this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash in an I Quit Match.

