Booker T explains why The Undertaker will have one more match in WWE

Booker T thinks The Undertaker still has one more match remaining in his WWE career. The WWE legend believes The Deadman will want to end his career on a high, in front of the fans.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan if The Undertaker could return for a match at next year's WrestleMania, which will take place in Texas. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer believes that The Phenom may not return at The Show of Shows next year, but could do so later.

"That was a great way to go out (Boneyard match with AJ Styles), but just think about what we just saw at Money in the Bank (pay-per-view). All of those people, all of those fans, giving you that perfect send-off, properly. That you will have literally archived throughout history and the annals of time. You think it's not hard to see that and do that? I think we might see The Undertaker make that walk just one more time. I don't know when it's going to be. I don't know if it's going to be this year, next year. I don't know when it's going to be. I do think we're going to see The Undertaker don the jacket and the hat and make that walk one more time," said Booker T on The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's last few matches in WWE

The Undertaker's faced AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 which is widely considered his last. The bout was well-received by fans and was superbly put together by WWE.

The Phenom had faced Goldberg prior to that in a singles match, which was a disastrous match, to say the least. The Undertaker was given a farewell at last year's Survivor Series, 30 years after making his debut at the same pay-per-view.

