"She's got a really great look" - Booker T tips WWE SmackDown star to win women's Money in the Bank match

WWE SmackDown star Raquel Rodriguez could be the favorite to win the women's Money in the Bank match, according to Booker T.

Rodriguez was called up to the WWE main roster earlier this year, debuting on SmackDown in April. Since her transition to the blue brand, she has already had a world title shot when she faced Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Her performance in the bout was well-received by the fans.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that he has been impressed with Rodriguez and feels WWE should put the "rocket on her" as soon as possible.

"You know, Raquel right now, she's got something. She's got a really great look and I think something like that [winning the women's Royal Rumble match] would do wonders for her career, and put the rocket on her immediately. Someone like her, you don't want it to get too cold, you want to put the rocket on her and keep her hot. So, that's going to be my pick," said Booker T. [From 1:31:40 to 1:32:02]

Rodriguez qualified to participate in her first women's Money in the Bank ladder match on last week's SmackDown show when she defeated Shayna Baszler in a qualifier.

Who will be the other WWE Superstars in the women's Money in the Bank match?

Rodriguez will battle seven other superstars in the women's Money in the Bank match next month.

Lacey Evans from SmackDown has already qualified for the high-stakes contest. Meanwhile, either Aliyah or Shotzi is set to join her from the blue brand. On the other hand, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Asuka are three stars from RAW who have been confirmed for the match.

Three superstars are yet to be confirmed for the women's Money in the Bank match. The premium live event will take place on July 2. Fans will have to wait and see which star comes out on top.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far