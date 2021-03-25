Booker T on when The Undertaker will get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed The Undertaker's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stated that there's a possibility that The Undertaker could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring action last year at WrestleMania, with his final match in the business taking place against AJ Styles. 'Taker has stated in numerous interviews that he is done with wrestling and will not return to the ring.

A fan asked Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast if WWE could induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame next year, with WrestleMania set to take place in Dallas, Texas, the home state of The Phenom. Booker T said that "it's time" that The Undertaker got inducted into the Hall of Fame and that it could happen next year.

"I think it's time. There's no reason to wait, and you know, we know that's the way the ballots go, The Undertaker is retired, his name has come up. Is he a first ballot Hall of Famer? Of course. I think that would be the perfect place to actually do it, the crowd's going to be back in the arena, it's going to be sold out, and it would be perfect time."

Booker T's co-host Brad Gilmore said that The Undertaker should have a separate wing in the Hall of Fame and that each one of his gimmicks should be in the Hall of Fame. Booker T stated that he's looking forward to The Undertaker being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductees

Just when we thought the @WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony couldn't get any sweeter ...



Congratulations, E!



Looking forward to a helluva Tuesday night in Tampa!

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame will take place on April 6, 2021, and the Hall of Fame class of 2020 and 2021 will be inducted on the night.

JBL, The Bella Twins, NWO, British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger will be inducted as the class of 2020, while Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff will be inducted as the class of 2021.

What an incredible moment on #WWETheBump!@undertaker informed @KaneWWE that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! pic.twitter.com/ysclp3voAQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 24, 2021

