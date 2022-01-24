 ''It’s not something I like either''- Booker T unhappy with WWE making a big change to top superstar

Booker T is known to make his opinions clear. This time, the WWE Hall of Famer has expressed his unhappiness over the company changing former NXT UK Champion WALTER's name to Gunther.

WALTER has been a mainstay in NXT UK for a long time and finally became a part of NXT 2.0. However, he was renamed Gunther. Something that did not sit well with fans and critics.

The former King of the Ring spoke about this major change while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast. He praised WALTER and said that the man has all the makings of becoming a top superstar on the main roster. However, he is not happy with the name change.

“Everybody from that side of the world needs to be supporting him to bring more and more ratings to this show. We’ve got a diamond here, we need to let him shine. That’s what I’ve always said about Walter. Now Walter, of course having the name change, that has caused a stir on the internet. A lot of people don’t like it. The thing is, it’s not something I like either. But it’s not my business to think about what his name is,'' said Booker

Booker T says big things are in store for Gunther

Booker T said that he has always believed that Gunther could be a big star and needed to move away from NXT UK.

He said that one of the reasons why his name got changed could be in order to distance him from NXT UK:

“Thing is, he’s not in NXT UK anymore, that’s one thing. I’m not trying to make an excuse or anything like that for why they’ve changed his name. I’ve touted Walter, I’ve said for a long time this guy needs to be out of NXT UK, needs to be over here, and needs to be on the main roster.''

There are rumors that Bron Breakker and Gunther could be participants in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

