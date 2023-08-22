Booker T wants 3-time Champion to return to WWE after nearly two years

Booker T has been an integral part of WWE and WCW over the past two decades, even after he retired from in-ring competition. Recently, the former six-time World Champion claimed he would like to see three-time Champion Nia Jax return to the company.

In 2021, Nia Jax had a stellar run as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Shayna Baszler before she left the company. The former RAW Women's Champion did most of her notable work in the company on Monday Night RAW, after she made her main roster debut in 2016.

Apart from her one-off appearance at this year's Royal Rumble, the Irresistible Force has not competed on a full-time basis since her initial release. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he would love to see Nia Jax return to WWE and do something big. Check it out:

"I don't think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla, that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything. I think if Nia Jax gets the championship, she'd have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Nia Jax come back and do something big." [H/T - Fightful]

Recently, some reports claimed that WWE was interested in bringing back Nia Jax. It will be interesting to see if the Irresistible Force returns to the company in the near future.

Booker T has been working with WWE NXT for nearly a year

In 2012, Booker T retired from full-time in-ring competition after he ended his feud with Cody Rhodes for the Intercontinental Championship. After he retired, Booker entered the Hall of Fame on two separate occasions.

In 2014, the former World Champion returned as a commentator and became a pre-show panelist for WWE. Apart from playing different roles in the company, Booker is also the owner and founder of his wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling.

Last year, Booker T became one of the commentators on the developmental brand, when Wade Barrett went to Friday Night SmackDown. It's been nearly a year, and Booker has been a part of the NXT team since the brand was rebooted.

The former World Champion has also endorsed stars from the upcoming brand. Booker also shared a heartfelt moment with Roxanne Perez after she won the NXT Women's Championship. Perez has trained at Reality of Wrestling in Texas.

