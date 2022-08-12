"I'd be up for that 100%" - Booker T wants former WWE Champ to be re-signed

Booker T feels Bray Wyatt re-signing with WWE will be a bonus for the company.

Bray Wyatt was let go by the company in July 2021 as part of the company's budget cuts and hasn't featured in any pro wrestling promotions since.

Booker T discussed the possibility of Bray Wyatt re-signing on the Hall of Fame podcast. The two-time Hall of Famer feels that Wyatt returning would be a good bit of business for the company.

"Oh, man, I'd be up for that 100% to see Bray Wyatt back in the WWE. I think the way Bray has left everybody with a cliffhanger, wondering 'What's Bray Wyatt going to do? Where is Bray Wyatt?'"

He continued:

"He's just been a guy biding his time, probably spending some of that money he made with WWE and enjoying that life for a minute, knowing once he steps back, he's going to be right back to work, whether he steps into WWE or AEW. I'm sure the place for a guy like The Fiend is WWE. I don't know if what he does - or if he would have to change anything if he went to AEW or not. But I think he perfectly fits back in the system, and to get him back would definitely be a bonus," said Booker T. [From 21:00 to 22:15]

Triple H has brought several released stars back to WWE in recent weeks

Triple H has re-signed many released Superstars since taking charge of the company's creative. The likes of Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have featured on television over the last few weeks.

Recent reports have stated that Top Dolla, who was a part of the Hit Row faction, could be backstage on this week's SmackDown. Top Dolla worked with the company even after his release as the host of A&E's Most Wanted Treasures series. Several of Triple H's favorite stars from NXT may return to the company, and more surprises could be in store for fans in the weeks and months to follow.

