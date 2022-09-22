Booker T wants to see multi-time WWE Champion bring back popular gimmick

Booker T wants to see former WWE Champion Sheamus bring back the popular 'Celtic Warrior' character from the past.

In 2009, Sheamus made his move from ECW to RAW, where he soon became an unstoppable force. In the span of months, he won the WWE Championship, defeating John Cena in a Tables match. The Celtic Warrior gimmick was one of the highlights of his career, which helped him win multiple world championships.

Sheamus is currently leading The Brawlin Brutes and also faced Gunther in an all-time classic in Cardiff for the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he wanted Sheamus to bring back his old gimmick and praised the Irish star for his recent performance:

"One of the guys who wanted to see the "Celtic Warrior" again," he nonetheless considered Sheamus to be a wrestler who "can actually go out there and have those matches with a Drew McIntyre, another big guy, [and] go to another big guy." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It seems like Sheamus still has some unfinished business with Gunther as the two have been having a staredown contest even after their match in Wales.

Booker T praises Sheamus' recent character work

Sheamus has been with the company for over a decade and has won various championships. He recently changed his character to one who goes around pubs and loves to fight.

He recruited Ridge Holland and Butch to create The Brawlin Brutes who are set to face The Usos for the undisputed tag team titles. Speaking on the same episode, Booker T praised Sheamus' work on his characters:

"He's a worker," Booker said. "He's not one of those guys that [is] just looking to be at the top of the guard. He's a soldier and soldiers normally find their way to the top of the card. As of late, he's been able to change his character," he continued, noting Sheamus' latest incarnation as the "Irish pub drinking man with his boys hanging out whatnot. Sometimes when you're in the business, you've got to be able to shift gears for a second." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Fans loved Sheamus' performance at Clash at The Castle when he faced Gunther for the title. Over the past few weeks, the two have been teasing each other for another match. This might lead to the two facing each other for the title at Extreme Rules 2022.

Do you think Sheamus will dethrone Gunther? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far