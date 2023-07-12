Booker T wants WWE to push a current star "to the moon" 

Being in the wrestling business for more than 30 years, Booker T knows a star when he sees one. Recently WWE has begun to push LA Knight following fans' incredible reactions to him.

The megastar has organically resonated with the audience in recent months, with many having clamored for him to win the Money In The Bank ladder match earlier this month in London.

Whilst he did not pick up the win, Booker T recently stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that LA Knight does not need a gold around his waist to achieve things in the ring.

"Everybody's talking about LA Knight. Everybody's pretty much coming to the same consensus: yes, he's a throwback. He's a guy that's definitely taking from what worked back in the day and bringing it to today's wrestling. And I get it, I get it. What's old is new again. He had a huge, huge ovation at Madison Square Garden. ... LA Knight is gonna get over whether he's got a belt around his waist or [not]. ... Put the rocket on LA Knight. Send him straight to the moon. That's just my opinion." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Despite not leaving Money In The Bank with the career-changing briefcase, many are still fully behind LA Knight in the hope that he moves further up the card.

Does LA Knight have a WWE gold in his future?

With Money In The Bank now in the rearview mirror, all roads now lead to SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Saturday, August 5th, in Detroit.

Whilst the match card is yet to be announced for the event, fans have been anticipating for LA Knight to take on the current United States Champion Austin Theory after he hit the young star with his finisher at a recent WWE house show.

Given his promo style, LA Knight has been likened to one of WWE's most iconic superstars of all time, that being none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

