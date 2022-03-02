Booker T sends warning to current WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken to Twitter to post a video containing a warning for a current WWE Superstar.

The superstar in question is Kevin Owens, who has recently been on a one-person crusade against the state of Texas.

The Prizefighter has not been shy about sharing his thoughts on the state, making derogatory social media posts and dropping not-so-subtle put-downs on WWE TV. This, it has been theorized, is designed to tie in with the fact that Kevin Owens has been suggested as the potential opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin should The Texas Rattlesnake return to the ring at WrestleMania.

Booker T, a Texas native through-and-through, may get to Owens before Austin, however, as he's taken to Twitter to address some of the recent comments made by Owens.

In the video, Booker can be seen wearing sparring mits and hitting a punch bag, and defended the name and the people of his home state against the mockery of the Canadian superstar.

"You'll be lucky if you make it to WrestleMania." Booker said

You can check out what Booker T had to say below:

Despite the massive speculation, there is still no in-ring return confirmed for Steve Austin.

Booker T is not the only challenge Kevin Owens has to deal with

Kevin Owens will have to put his beef with the state of Texas to one side, for at least a match, as he and new-found friend Seth Rollins have some tag team business to attend to.

The pair were recently added to a RAW Tag Team Championship match against RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy team of Chad Gable and Otis, who are the current champions.

The match is sure to have WrestleMania implications.

Edited by Debottam Saha