Booker T says he legitimately "wanted to fight" WWE veteran backstage after a match

WWE legend Booker T wanted to fight Finlay after a match, as the latter had kicked the Hall of Famer forcefully, which left him sore for a few weeks.

Finlay wrestled in WCW in the mid-90s until the company's closure, and then moved to WWE in 2001. After training with several stars, he returned to the in-ring competition and featured prominently alongside Booker T during his King Booker gimmick.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T stated that he wasn't a fan of wrestling Finlay as the Northern Irishman was brutal inside the squared circle. He recalls how he almost got into a fight with him following a match.

"I got a chance to have the Fit Finlay experience a few times - and, I must say, I wasn't a fan of Fit Finlay in the ring, his working style or anything like that. Just because, when you were wrestling someone like Fit, you had to be ready. I hear these guys talking today as far as having matches, five-star matches - Fit didn't think about that kind of stuff; [the] only thing Fit thought was beating the hell out of you. I remember one time I almost wanted to fight Fit Finlay. I literally wanted to fight Fit Finlay," said Booker T. [From 41:55 to 42:46]

Booker T narrated an in-ring incident with Finlay where Finlay kicked him in the back of his body, which left him sore for two weeks. The Hall of Famer confronted Finlay backstage and told him that he would fight him if he kicked him that hard again. Booker T said that he never got kicked in the back by Finlay again after that conversation.

Booker T feels Finlay should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK #wwe06 You've never been as excited for anything as JBL was for Finlay & Regal being knighted. #SD366 You've never been as excited for anything as JBL was for Finlay & Regal being knighted. #SD366 #wwe06 https://t.co/CRy9eIekLK

Booker T feels that Finlay's ability inside the ring and his contributions behind-the-scenes should warrant him a place inside the Hall of Fame.

Finlay has been an important figure backstage in WWE in his role as a producer, helping Superstars put together matches.

Booker T also praised Finlay for the work he did alongside him when the two-time Hall of Famer played the King Booker gimmick, stating that he couldn't have pulled it off without the help of Finlay and William Regal.

