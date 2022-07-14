Booker T discloses if he will compete in WWE again after his recent in-ring return

Booker T said he's not looking to get back into a WWE ring anytime soon, but will do so if the company asks him to.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently returned to the ring for his Reality of Wrestling promotion, featuring in a 10-man tag team match. Booker T brought back his iconic Harlem Heat ring gear for the show.

Booker T comments about his in-ring return on his latest Hall of Fame show. He stated that his return to the ring meant a lot because it was for his own promotion and was pleased by the response he got from the pro wrestling community.

“You’ve heard me say it many times, man, I have no itch to scratch or anything like that. Stepping back in the ring is not something I’m looking to do. I always said if WWE was to ask me to come back I’ll do it, but it’ll only be for the check. But to do it for Reality Of Wrestling, a company that I built with my own two hands … It meant a lot, and it’s special to see the guys around the wrestling community respond to, there again, not a WWE show, but a Reality of Wrestling show. It just makes the world see Reality of Wrestling in a different light," said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Booker T said that he felt good getting back into the squared circle and also clarified that he has not officially retired from in-ring action yet.

The WWE legend once again teased a match with AEW's FTR

On a few occasions, Booker T has teased a match between his former partner and brother Stevie Ray reuniting as Harlem Heat against FTR. The two-time Hall of Famer said that he will be ready and prepared for a match against the AEW tag team.

"If it was to happen, it would happen, and I would definitely be prepared to step in the ring if it was to come around,” said the veteran star.

Stevie Ray hasn't competed in the ring since 2017. Booker T is in tremendous shape and a clash between the legendary Harlem Heat (one of the most successful tag teams in WCW) against a modern great in FTR would be good to watch.

