WWE Hall of Famer claims he "missed out" on dream match against Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that he and Shawn Michaels in a singles match could have been a sold-out main event back in the day.

Michaels is often credited as Mr. WrestleMania for his epic encounters at The Show of Shows. During the early stages of his singles career, Shawn put on some classics, such as the first-ever ladder match against Razor Ramon and a 60-minute Iron Man match against Bret Hart. Even in his later years, HBK had some memorable clashes with the likes of Chris Jericho, John Cena, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker.

In an exclusive interview with Sporskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Booker T said he never faced Shawn Michaels in a singles contest during his run.

He also acknowledged that the Heartbreak Kid was one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, and a match with him would have been a stellar showdown.

"In singles matches that I missed out on, more than anything with Shawn Michaels. I never wrestled Shawn Michaels one-on-one. I thought I was pretty good. I thought Shawn Michaels was perhaps the greatest that ever did it," said Booker. (From 3:52 - 4:03)

You can watch the full interview here:

The WWE Legend also spoke about his tag team dream match

During the same conversation, Booker T also said that he would have loved to face former WCW stable Doom comprising Ron Simmons and Butch Reed.

"From a tag team perspective, you know, people always wonder what it would've looked like Doom vs. the Harlem Heat. I definitely thought that would've been one on the bucket list. That would've been awesome to have. But you know, that's just the way it is." (From 4:04 - 4:19)

Reed and Simmons were a formidable force during the early 90s, winning the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championships. They had a falling out in 1991, leading to the team's breakup. Ron Simmons then went on a singles run and became the first-ever African-American WCW World Champion.

Sime'on T-Bone Hubbard @simmytbone



2 of the Most Powerful Tag Teams in WCW back in the 90's



Doom-Butch Reed &



Who would win and what role will the managers play in this match?



THAT'S THE QUESTION! Here's a Dream Match for ya2 of the Most Powerful Tag Teams in WCW back in the 90'sDoom-Butch Reed & @RealRonSimmons w/Teddy Long vs. Harlem Heat-Stevie Ray & @BookerT5x w/Sherri MartelWho would win and what role will the managers play in this match?THAT'S THE QUESTION! Here's a Dream Match for ya2 of the Most Powerful Tag Teams in WCW back in the 90'sDoom-Butch Reed & @RealRonSimmons w/Teddy Long vs. Harlem Heat-Stevie Ray & @BookerT5x w/Sherri MartelWho would win and what role will the managers play in this match?THAT'S THE QUESTION! https://t.co/cem6faFPoS

Booker felt that Harlem Heat vs. Doom would have been an off-the-chart brawl.

Would you have liked to see Booker T and Shawn Michaels go at it in WWE during their prime? Sound off in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars attacked by fans

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy