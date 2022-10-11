Booker T says young WWE star is in a similar position as Triple H in the 90s

WWE legend Booker T feels that Austin Theory's career trajectory is similar to that of Triple H.

Theory received a massive push from WWE over the last year and was featured heavily alongside former Chairman Vince McMahon on RAW and even WrestleMania earlier this year. Though the Men's Money in the Bank winner hasn't featured prominently over the last few weeks, there is still optimism surrounding his career.

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame show, Booker T spoke about Austin Theory's booking following Triple H becoming in charge of WWE's Creative. The two-time Hall of Famer is not worried about Theory's future in the company and said that Mr. Money in the Bank is currently in the same position Triple H was in when The Game started his WWE career.

"Just think about it for a second, Triple H was in that same position once upon a time, a guy that had so much potential and they put him out there with the Warrior and he did a job in how many seconds? I see Austin Theory being in no different position [than] Hunter was at the time when he was coming up - a guy that's going out there and having to cut his teeth and understand what this business really, honestly and truly is," said Booker T. [16:08-16:36]

Booker T feels that Theory has to work to earn opportunities, such as legends like John Cena, who worked from the bottom to the top.

Theory is currently in a feud with a recently-returned WWE star

A few weeks ago, Theory feuded with Kevin Owens on the Red brand, with The Prizefighter even cutting a few venomous promos on the young star.

More recently, Theory entered into a feud with a former ally, Johnny Gargano. Gargano and Theory were former tag team partners, and have engaged in a rivalry lately on RAW.

They even had a match this past week on RAW, where Gargano defeated the Money in the Bank winner.

