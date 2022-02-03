Booker T on why WWE Superstar who doesn't get a "crowd reaction" is still in the company

Booker T has come to the defence of Tamina, who he believes is a valuable member of WWE despite not often getting a crowd reaction.

Tamina is one of the most experienced wrestlers on the women's roster in WWE, having been a part of the promotion since 2010. The daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka, the RAW Superstar has been a valet and an in-ring performer in WWE.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T was asked by a fan why Tamina is still in WWE, despite not getting a good reaction from the crowd when she steps in the ring. The legend believes the former women's tag team champion is a leader whom the company can put its trust in while she also adds legitimacy to the women's roster.

"You have some talent in your company who are like soldiers. All of your soldiers, they're not going to be generals, so to speak, from a perspective where they actually wear their stripes. But the generals know that that soldier right there, I can put in a position of leadership and she's going to lead by example by what she goes out in the ring and does."

Booker T then added:

"You may think, there again, she doesn't get the greatest crowd reaction. But when you watch her in the ring, I ask you the question: Is she believable? Is she someone you can say, 'Man, somebody getting their a*s whooped.' If the ladies on the roster, if they're looking at the right things or if they're in the ring working with that person, they're going to learn something from being in the ring with that person" . (1:07:50 to 1:09:00)

Booker T believes that Tamina is a versatile Superstar who can be in singles and tag team matches, and can adapt to situations to make the opponent look good.

Tamina in WWE over the last year

Tamina won her first title in the company last year when she and Natalya captured the Women's Tag Team titles. The two veterans defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on SmackDown in May last year.

They eventually lost the titles to Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley on RAW, who ended their 129-day reign as tag champs.

More recently, Tamina has pursued the 24/7 Championship on the Red brand and had the opportunity to win it for a second time in her career last month.

