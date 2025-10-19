"Boooooo" - Major WWE Star reacts To Not Being Part of Japan Tour 

WWE recently presented Crown Jewel from Australia before the RAW roster made the trip to Japan for several events, whilst SmackDown headed back to the States for their show in San Jose on Friday night. This means that a number of stars missed the chance to travel to Japan, but Zelina Vega recently commented on Raquel Rodriguez's update from The Land of the Rising Sun where she noted that they had done it without her. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;Wow u guys did it without me this time boooooo Wendy 👎 &quot; she wrote.Vega made the trip to Australia and was able to align with her husband, Aleister Black, on-screen so that the duo could overcome Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match. It seems that she then made the return to America, but would have loved to have traveled to Japan for the recent live events. Zelina Vega turned heel on WWE SmackDownVega is a former Women's United States Champion, but she was unable to take her title back from Giulia, which led to a brief hiatus for Vega before WWE allowed her to align with her husband. The duo seemingly still has an issue with Damian Priest despite the win on SmackDown in Australia, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to find some backup of his own to combat Zelina Vega. Vega made a career for herself as a manager for WWE Superstars after working with Andrade in NXT and then Austin Theory on the main roster. She has finally been able to work alongside her husband, and it could now be time for her to show what she can do. Vega even changed up her look to black and white hair to fit in with her heel turn so she appears to be all in for this new direction.