  • "Bootleg Bloodline is terrible" - Former Universal Champion fires massive shot after SmackDown; teases a fight at WWE Clash at the Castle

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jun 15, 2024 07:25 GMT
A former champion took a shot at The Bloodline (Images via WWE.com)
Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens took a shot at Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa by calling them a bootleg version of The Bloodline. He then teased that he and Randy Orton could fight them at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens continued his feud with the villainous group. In the main event of the show, he competed against the leader, Solo Sikoa. However, he lost the bout and was attacked by the heels after the match. The Viper, who has been gone for several weeks, made a surprise return to help KO.

After the show, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton were involved in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. Owens called the Samoan faction a "Bootleg Bloodline" and made it clear that they wanted to fight them again.

"You know what? Bootleg Bloodline is terrible. We agree on that too. We should all go kick...I can't believe Paul Heyman had the physical strength to lift a man's leg high enough to put it on the rope. He'll never stop surprising me. You know, we got some payback, I think we should get more payback every chance we get," Kevin Owens said. [1:35 - 1:56]

Cathy Kelley then reminded them that there is an upcoming premium live event called Clash at the Castle, to which KO responded interestingly.

"We could clash still. Anyway, we'll think about it," Kevin Owens said. [2:07 - 2:09]

You can check out the full clip below:

Kevin Owens did team up with Randy Orton to face The Bloodline at Backlash France, but they lost the bout after Tonga Loa interfered.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

