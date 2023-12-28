Boston live event: Top star says Roman Reigns' title belt will be around his waist the next time WWE is in Boston

A top superstar has made it known that he will have Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal title around his waist the next time he is in Boston.

WWE presented a live event from Boston tonight, and the card featured some of the biggest stars of the promotion, including Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is on a quest to finish the story by defeating Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

At the Boston live event, Rhodes cut a promo acknowledging the fact that he was empty-handed. He then assured the fans in attendance that there would be championship gold around his waist the next time he is in Boston.

For those unaware, Cody has made it clear in the past that the World Heavyweight title isn't related to him finishing the story. Rhodes has his eyes on the top prize that The Tribal Chief currently holds.

It looks like WWE is building towards a blockbuster WrestleMania 39 rematch, pitting Reigns and Rhodes. Back in October 2023, Roman Reigns and Rhodes came face-to-face in an intense face-off on an episode of SmackDown, in what was a tease of things to come.

Rhodes is hell-bent on winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and securing his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare manages to finish the story this time around.

What do you think? Will Rhodes be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion the next time WWE comes to Boston?