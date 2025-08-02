Botch in championship match on WWE SmackDown casts a shadow on huge return

WWE SmackDown saw a huge title match tonight. The match ended in a botch, though, and did not have the effect the company wanted.Los Garza said they were ready to defend their titles against anyone in the back. To their shock, the ones showing up were the AAA and now WWE stars, Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana. They got their chance to fight for the titles against Los Garza. This was Iguana's return to WWE after the star had been absent from the company's shows for a while.They had a hyped start to the match with Psycho Clown getting a dominant showing. He showed what he could do, taking out both Berto and Angel. Unfortunately, a tag that he did not see put him in danger, and then the team concentrated on isolating him in the corner.Mr Iguana was finally tagged into the match, and he got a huge couple of moves in, taking out Berto, much to his amazement. The Iguana came out, and he blocked Angel before hitting the Iguanarana and then the crucifix for a near-fall.Iguana went for the dive to the outside, but Garza caught him and threw him into his partner. Berto hit the Disaster Kick, but then tagged in his partner, and they looked to finish the bout. There was a botch when Berto tried to pin Psycho Clown, as he was not the legal man. He took a second to realize that, and then decided to bring in Mr. Iguana again.The match ended after Psycho Clown was brought in again and was pinned with an MTY. Los Garza won the match, retaining the titles. However, the botch with them trying to pin Psycho Clown earlier overshadowed the bout and did not have the result WWE wanted.