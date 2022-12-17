"Botch Dolla" - Wrestling World reacts to horrible mistake live on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans on Twitter erupted as Hit Row member Top Dolla made a major botch on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Hit Row was able to secure a win over The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship next week.

The match descended into chaos before Top Dolla looked to take a dive to the outside, where he completely botched the move and got caught up in the ropes.

The WWE Universe has obviously reacted to the clear botch online, where many fans have claimed that it could be seen as the botch of the year.

Drew Truth @drewtruthla @WWEGareth That was one of the worse botches I have seen all year in the WWE my goodness smh @WWEGareth That was one of the worse botches I have seen all year in the WWE my goodness smh

That being said, other members of the WWE Universe have now given Top Dolla a new nickname.

It was such a clear botch that there have been many reactions to the mistake online, with some tying it to the recent report that Triple H has been underwhelmed by recent returnees.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ @WWE

“severely underwhelmed” by superstars who have recently returned to the company, must have been about him .



#TopDolla #WWE #SmackDown @WWE Usos After that botch from Top Dolla, that report about Triple H being“severely underwhelmed” by superstars who have recently returned to the company, must have been about him @WWE @WWEUsos After that botch from Top Dolla, that report about Triple H being “severely underwhelmed” by superstars who have recently returned to the company, must have been about him 😫.#TopDolla #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/j84ENXQcHO

badguy @ShootsOnMarks TRIPLE H REACTING TO THAT TOP DOLLA BOTCH AFTER PERSONALLY BRINGING THEM BACK TO WWE #SMACKDOWN TRIPLE H REACTING TO THAT TOP DOLLA BOTCH AFTER PERSONALLY BRINGING THEM BACK TO WWE #SMACKDOWN https://t.co/rlEdvr3apE

Some fans were also concerned for Top Dolla since it appeared as though he injured himself during the attempted move.

Michael Taube @michaeltaube Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



#SmackDown Lawd, Top Dolla absolutely wrecked his shit. 🥴🥴🥴 Lawd, Top Dolla absolutely wrecked his shit. 🥴🥴🥴#SmackDown https://t.co/ceQrtrz7u3 There have been some bad botches in WWE and AEW this year. Top Dolla may have just exceeded them all. He was clearly hurt after this foolish move -- and was bloody lucky that he didn't suffer a massive injury. twitter.com/HeelWillMahone… There have been some bad botches in WWE and AEW this year. Top Dolla may have just exceeded them all. He was clearly hurt after this foolish move -- and was bloody lucky that he didn't suffer a massive injury. twitter.com/HeelWillMahone…

Hit Row will be handed a Championship match against The Usos next week on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row were able to come out on top in a battle that included the three main Tag Teams on WWE SmackDown. The duo will now be handed a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Usos next week.

The trio made their return to the company earlier this year after initially being released under the regime of Vince McMahon. Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab have since been coasting on the blue brand.

Next week's show will be a huge test for the returning stars and will be the biggest match of their careers when they take on The Usos, who are red hot at the moment. It remains to be seen whether Hit Row will be able to secure their first main roster title.

Do you think Hit Row can come out on top next week on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes