Award-winning musician says The Fiend brought him back to wrestling

American rap artist Bow Wow has credited The Fiend with bringing him "back to wrestling."

In a recent appearance on the Heels Pops Chairshots podcast, the award-winning musician (who is set to begin training to become a pro wrestler) revealed he had fallen out of love with wrestling for a long time. This was until The Fiend's arrival on WWE TV.

The star even went as far as saying he purchased some of the most recent WWE video games, 2K19 and 2K20 (both of which were critically panned), just so he could play as Bray Wyatt's notorious alter-ego.

“When Bray Wyatt became The Fiend, for me it messed me up. I was like ‘now we’re talking.’ He’s there, he’s not there, the spin on the Fun House thing? That mask is probably one of the best masks that I’ve seen in a long time. He drew me back in. I bought WWE 2K19 and 20 just so I could play as The Fiend." - H/T WrestlingInc.

Bow Wow also said he felt "sad" that he had stopped watching WWE, given it was such a huge part of his childhood.

“It was just sad that WWE was so much a part of my life and then it was gone. It hurt me. I wasn’t seeing anything that was keeping me. The storylines became very cheesy. But the Fiend character was just a fresh breath of air. It was something new. He got me back into it.”

Bow Wow is set to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

"It's good for business" - WWE legend Rikishi on training Bow Wow to wrestle https://t.co/GxAh2fRRJy — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 12, 2021

Now that The Fiend has rekindled Bow Wow's passion for wrestling, the rapper is looking to join the business he's loved for so long. It was recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will train the young star for his wrestling debut, wherever and whenever that may be.

Rikishi was very optimistic about Bow Wow's potential, but made it clear he would not look at Bow Wow any differently than any other wrestling student.

"I'm going to train him like I train all my students. We know his celebrity status, but in order for him to really understand the industry correctly, we got to put that all aside. He's got to understand what it is when he gets in the ring how to protect himself, how to be a storyteller and all that theatrical movement."

