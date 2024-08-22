Brand-new women's championship would be incredible for the division, says popular WWE star

WWE's landscape has changed drastically under Triple H's leadership and The Game could be the one to introduce more new titles in the company. Recently, Lyra Valkyria stated she would like to see a Women's Intercontinental Championship as it would be an incredible opportunity for the women's division.

Earlier this year, Lyra Valkyria made her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW and stacked wins under her belt as she headed to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The former NXT Women's Champion lost to Nia Jax at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, earlier this year.

In an interview on Ten Count Media, Valkyria stated an Intercontinental Championship for the women's division would be incredible for the roster. She also hoped to enter the tournament for the WWE Speed Women's Championship in the coming month.

Trending

"I think an Intercontinental title for the women's would be incredible. It's kind of known as the workhorse title and I think we've got so many hard-working, that are still waiting for a chance to step up and show what they can do. And, that [Women's Intercontinental Championship] would provide that opportunity for them. So, of course that would be incredible. We've got the upcoming Women's Speed tournament, hoping to be involved in that myself. It's really a great time to be a women's wrestler on Monday Night RAW," Valkyria said. [From 11:18 to 11:46]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below for her comments:

Triple H hypes up the upcoming debut of a brand new WWE title for the women's division

Earlier this year, WWE came up with a new concept and title, which was exclusive to social media platform, X (fka Twitter), and the Speed Championship. Every match was contested under three minutes and Ricochet became the inaugural champion.

Later, Andrade defeated Ricochet and won the title, as the former champion was on his way out of the promotion. Earlier this month, it was announced that a Speed Championship for the women's division will be introduced in the coming month.

Expand Tweet

Triple H hyped up the upcoming arrival of the brand-new title and a tournament will take place, similar to its counterpart, before a female WWE Superstar becomes the inaugural Speed Women's Champion.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Ten Count Media and embed the YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback