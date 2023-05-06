Brandi makes a joke about Cody Rhodes speaking Spanish in Puerto Rico

Cody Rhodes might have spoken Spanish during the WWE Backlash press conference, but it's not something he does all the time.

The American Nightmare is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the entire company right now. He continues to prove it time and time again when he steps out in front of the WWE Universe.

Today during the WWE Backlash press conference in Puerto Rico, Rhodes said his trademark, "What do you wanna talk about?" in Spanish.

While this delighted the WWE Universe in attendance, Rhodes might have been practicing this line for some time as his wife Brandi Rhodes took to social media to poke fun at her husband for not speaking any Spanish to her, tweeting out:

"He don't be speaking no Spanish to me... Puerto Rico, y'all must be special *winking emoji*," Brandi Rhodes said in a tweet.

Is Cody Rhodes' match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash a must-win?

Many fans of The American Nightmare still aren't over his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But could they fall onto even harder times this weekend after WWE Backlash?

Cody Rhodes will step into the ring against Brock Lesnar Saturday night for the first time in a chance to get back on track to finish his story against Roman Reigns. But if the company decides to make Rhodes lose for the second premium live event in a row, what might this do to the WWE Superstar's popularity in the months ahead?

If WWE makes the right call this weekend, everything will continue as normal for Cody Rhodes. But if Lesnar wins, it might be tough to get the fans behind The American Nightmare when they finally decide to pull the trigger on him in the future.

Are you looking forward to Cody Rhodes' match against The Beast Incarnate tomorrow night at WWE Backlash? Is this a must-win for The American Nightmare following what happened at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

