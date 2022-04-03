Brandi reacts to Cody Rhodes' WWE return at WrestleMania 38

The rumors were indeed true! Cody Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 to a standing ovation and faced Seth Rollins in an instant classic.

Brandi Rhodes, who wasn't by her husband's side at the WrestleMania ring, took to Twitter to share her first reaction following Cody's victory over Rollins.

She posted a backstage photo with Cody from the WrestleMania venue along with her message, as you can see below:

"Proud of this man ❤️ #WrestleMania38," wrote Brandi Rhodes.

Did Cody Rhodes win his WWE return match at WrestleMania 38?

As speculated heading into the show, Cody Rhodes was unveiled as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' mystery opponent, and fans inside the AT&T Stadium predictably delivered one of the loudest WrestleMania pops of all time.

Rhodes soaked up the atmosphere as he emerged as 'The American Nightmare" and looked like the top star he was in AEW. He and Rollins worked a 22-minute match featuring several near falls and counters that kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Cody hit three 'Cross Rhodes' and his father Dusty Rhodes' signature move, The Bionic Elbow, to get the final three-count over Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion held his end of the bargain and put on a high-class performance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody celebrated his victory after the match as more than 70,000 people cheered him on in Dallas, Texas.

The former AEW star could not have asked for a better WWE return as he received a hero's welcome and didn't have to give up the character that made him a huge name outside Vince McMahon's company.

Rhodes is speculated to be a major player moving forward. It will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes him following a very successful comeback match.

What are your predictions for Cody Rhodes in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao