Brandi Rhodes deactivates her Twitter account 

Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account a day after launching AEW Heels, which is a wrestling community started by AEW exclusively for female fans. The initiative was launched with an annual membership fee of $49 and the fact that the promotion is charging potential members to join the community has not gone down well with the fans.
Due to the membership fees, Brandi Rhodes and AEW were targetted by hoards of fans on Twitter, and some of the comments may have been overtly insulting, which could be the catalyst behind her sudden hiatus from Twitter.
Brandi Rhodes' responses to the said criticism have also not been well-received as her reactions have been labelled as childish. AEW's Chief Brand Officer responded to many tweets, and it seems that she has had enough of all the adverse repercussions.
In case you didn't know about the apparent fan backlash, some of these tweets should give you an idea of the entire story:
The fans have not bought into Brandi Rhodes' defence, and it's unfortunate that we can't show you the tweets as they are not accessible anymore.
What is the AEW Heels initiative led by Brandi Rhodes all about?
For those who are unaware about what the $49 subscription could get you, here's a snippet of AEW's statement which reveals the essential details:
AEW Heels, the new female-focused wrestling community led by AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and the stars of AEW's women's division, today announced the launch of its new fan membership platform. Powered by Wonderful Union's secure digital platform, female wrestling fans can seamlessly access AEW Heels' exclusive content and other special benefits — all in a safe environment for engaging in conversation and developing friendships worldwide. With an annual paid subscription of $49, members receive access to a variety of features including virtual meet-and-greets, video conference discussions with industry experts, exclusive AEW talent Q&A sessions, customized merchandise, special promotions, themed parties and more. The secure space enables AEW Heels members to connect, learn and thrive together through shared passions for women's wrestling. Female fans can subscribe to AEW Heels at: http://alleliteheels.com
AEW has, since day one, advocated the necessary practice of pushing women's wrestling; however, the company has also drawn criticism for not giving its female performers enough in-ring time and compelling storylines on Dynamite. The AEW Women's Tag Team tournament was a step in the right direction, but the tourney is being aired on YouTube and not on TNT programming.
The AEW Heels saga has given a section of the fanbase another reason to knock the promotion about its vision for women's wrestling and its execution.
Will Brandi Rhodes return to Twitter to address the situation, or would she use another platform to respond to the fans? We'll have to wait and watch.Published 07 Aug 2020, 07:23 IST