Brandi Rhodes deactivates her Twitter account 

Brandi Rhodes has deactivated her Twitter account a day after launching AEW Heels, which is a wrestling community started by AEW exclusively for female fans. The initiative was launched with an annual membership fee of $49 and the fact that the promotion is charging potential members to join the community has not gone down well with the fans.

Brandi Rhodes seems to have deactivated her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/YjVVamjvt7 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 7, 2020

. @AEW_Heels LAUNCHES DYNAMIC MEMBERSHIP PLATFORM FOR FEMALE WRESTLING FANS



New Female-Forward Community Led by @theBrandiRhodes to Hold First Event on New Platform Friday, August 7, 2020https://t.co/nxkDaIy8uj pic.twitter.com/nasWAgZUPn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 5, 2020

Due to the membership fees, Brandi Rhodes and AEW were targetted by hoards of fans on Twitter, and some of the comments may have been overtly insulting, which could be the catalyst behind her sudden hiatus from Twitter.

People are so relentless on here over everything these days. Especially as this pandemic continues. Doesn’t surprise me to see people leaving Twitter, as much as it’s a bummer. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 7, 2020

Or you can just not care and move on since it doesn’t affect you 🤷🏻‍♂️



Seems a lot better than insulting someone for a random online club they meant well by. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 7, 2020

She was being insulted by lots of people. The last one called her a shitty person, which seemed to be the final straw for her. That’s what I’m referring to. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 7, 2020

Brandi Rhodes' responses to the said criticism have also not been well-received as her reactions have been labelled as childish. AEW's Chief Brand Officer responded to many tweets, and it seems that she has had enough of all the adverse repercussions.

In case you didn't know about the apparent fan backlash, some of these tweets should give you an idea of the entire story:

As Greddy as WWE is they don't make you pay 50$ for something like this



Just make it 9$ and keep it moving — @Aarron The Rwby Fan (@AarronRwby) August 5, 2020

WWE do Q&As for free on Instagram/Facebook.



You really going to sit there and tell me AEW's half baked women's division is worthy of $50 for the same privledge?



It's a money grab and deserves to be called as such. — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) August 5, 2020

Let me get this straight for weeks AEW has done absolutely nothing to help the women they’ve been treated as the afterthought of dynamite essentially, the tag tournament isn’t even getting a TV spot making it seem like a throwaway, and now we have to pay $50 for women to be good — Aidan (@Kanenums888) August 5, 2020

Stardom World is roughly $9 a month, same for DDT with TJPW on it, please don't pay AEW $50 for Heels — molly🍒🌸 (@oedosaki) August 5, 2020

I think AEW Heels is a fantastic idea.



It gives a much needed safe space for women. Which is desperately needed given the events in wrestling the past few weeks.



However, it should not be $50.



You shouldn't charge people to feel safe & be part of a community.



Just my opinion. — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) August 5, 2020

Got blocked by at least 3 female AEW superfans today because of me voicing my reservations about AEW Heels and my criticism of Brandi's tweets last night.



Just in case anyone was on the fence about paying actual money to be in a zoom call with them. — Oh for Bub and Lemons (@dubyacbub) August 6, 2020

The fans have not bought into Brandi Rhodes' defence, and it's unfortunate that we can't show you the tweets as they are not accessible anymore.

What is the AEW Heels initiative led by Brandi Rhodes all about?

For those who are unaware about what the $49 subscription could get you, here's a snippet of AEW's statement which reveals the essential details:

AEW Heels, the new female-focused wrestling community led by AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes and the stars of AEW's women's division, today announced the launch of its new fan membership platform. Powered by Wonderful Union's secure digital platform, female wrestling fans can seamlessly access AEW Heels' exclusive content and other special benefits — all in a safe environment for engaging in conversation and developing friendships worldwide. With an annual paid subscription of $49, members receive access to a variety of features including virtual meet-and-greets, video conference discussions with industry experts, exclusive AEW talent Q&A sessions, customized merchandise, special promotions, themed parties and more. The secure space enables AEW Heels members to connect, learn and thrive together through shared passions for women's wrestling. Female fans can subscribe to AEW Heels at: http://alleliteheels.com

AEW has, since day one, advocated the necessary practice of pushing women's wrestling; however, the company has also drawn criticism for not giving its female performers enough in-ring time and compelling storylines on Dynamite. The AEW Women's Tag Team tournament was a step in the right direction, but the tourney is being aired on YouTube and not on TNT programming.

The AEW Heels saga has given a section of the fanbase another reason to knock the promotion about its vision for women's wrestling and its execution.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to Twitter to address the situation, or would she use another platform to respond to the fans? We'll have to wait and watch.