Brandi Rhodes fires back at troll for saying she's been "relegated to kitchen" after having baby with Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes and her husband, Cody Rhodes, were instrumental in AEW until the couple departed the promotion in February 2022.

The American Nightmare made a historic return to WWE last April, while Brandi Rhodes took time off wrestling television. The latter is busy with her other projects while caring for her baby. However, that didn't prevent the trolls from coming after her on social media.

A Twitter user seemingly shaded Brandi Rhodes, claiming she was relegated to the kitchen after becoming a mother. She responded with a statement laced with sarcasm before nullifying the criticism by stating that she enjoys what she can do in the kitchen.

"Saw a tweet saying I got relegated to "the kitchen" after having a baby. So I guess you're either wrestling or you're cooking meals. Well thank goodness I'm pretty good at that then. Back to the kitchen I go! [With rollers in my hair and bon bons on standby for the soaps!]," wrote Brandi Rhodes in her tweet.

Her fans flooded the tweet with supportive messages and hailed her for moving at a self-defined pace. Later in the day, Brandi Rhodes shared a video of herself working out.

Cody Rhodes smokes Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns appeared on the red brand earlier this week, crossing paths with his WrestleMania challenger, Cody Rhodes. The Tribal Chief had the upper hand in their previous promo segment and tried to get inside Rhodes' head during their latest exchange by calling out The American Nightmare for "running away."

Cult of Personality @19Phranchize I need someone to put that Ether beat over this lol I need someone to put that Ether beat over this lol https://t.co/YaDsAhFjlp

Reigns also brought up AEW and said that Cody Rhodes had to leave because he couldn't get over in the company that he helped start. The American Nightmare responded by logically laying out the future of The Bloodline, predicting how Jey Uso will leave Reigns, followed by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

He then warned the champion about the impending doom post-WrestleMania, arguing that after he loses the title, he will be the "chief without a tribe." His words apparently cut through Roman Reigns like glass, exposing the latter's fears. They are expected to cross paths again on Friday when Cody Rhodes locks horns with Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown later this week.

