Brandi Rhodes furious after Cody Rhodes starts WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown tonight. However, Brandi Rhodes wasn't too pleased as she was having trouble watching him.

Cody Rhodes has been on top of his game for the past year. After winning the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive year, the American Nightmare ended Roman Reigns' 1300+ day reign as champion in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Since then, Cody has proved himself to be a worthy champion as he has faced challengers coming at him from all directions. Tonight on the blue brand, Cody kicked off the show as he appeared as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect.

While the fans were pleased to see the American Nightmare, his wife wasn't too pleased. Brandi Rhodes took to social media to air her frustration over not being able to watch her husband on SmackDown. She commented that some "foosball game" was on instead of her husband.

"Okay. Where TF is Smackdown right now? It's literally the only reason I open this app anymore and it's not on some foosball game is."

Check out her tweet here:

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin later this month.

