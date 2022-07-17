Brandi Rhodes gives important update on her in-ring future

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes has opened up about her in-ring career, stating that she is training to return to the squared circle soon.

Brandi quit AEW along with her husband Cody Rhodes earlier this year, where she was an in-ring performer as well as the Chief Brand Officer. While The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Brandi is yet to feature in any promotion since the couple's exit from All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness, the 39-year-old said she hasn't decided on a promotion for her return. However, she is currently training for it.

"I’m still training all of the time. People can connect the dots and make of that what they will. I will tell you; I wouldn’t be training and getting beat up [laughs] just for the hell of it, so obviously I do plan to continue my in-ring career. When and where? That is yet to be seen but I hope when it does happen, everybody is happy and proud," said Brandi.

Her last match came in January when she faced KiLynn King on AEW Dark: Elevation. Away from the ring, Rhodes has been working on her YouTube cooking show, Shot of Brandi. The program was recently picked up by DIGA Studios, who plan to air it on television.

Brandi Rhodes on her in-ring weakness

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes 🏾 My trainer @BradKolowichJr stepping my strength game up so I can be my absolute BEST in the ring and out. I feel amazing, improved, confident and ready to kick somebody's ass...it's been awhile My trainer @BradKolowichJr stepping my strength game up so I can be my absolute BEST in the ring and out. I feel amazing, improved, confident and ready to kick somebody's ass...it's been awhile 💪🏾 https://t.co/2RSQs6n6zB

In the same interview with Muscle & Fitness, Brandi Rhodes said that she intends to work on a significant wrestling weakness, which she believes is her upper-body strength.

“When I do step back in the ring, one of my, I guess, weaknesses for me is that I haven’t been the strongest. I’ve always been ok with the fact that my upper-body strength wasn’t optimal, and I’m just not ok with that anymore,” she said.

The former AEW star said she's working on improving her upper-body strength by doing more pullups, bench presses, and dips. She is seemingly planning a return to the ring and is likely to be better than ever physically. Fans will have to wait and see when and where her next bout takes place.

