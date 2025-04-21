Brandi Rhodes makes her first comment moments after Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena

Brandi Rhodes shared a heartfelt photo with her husband, Cody Rhodes. The photo was shared moments after The American Nightmare lost the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena dethroned Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 in his final main event at The Grandest Stage of Them All. During the match's closing moments, Travis Scott helped Cena win his 17th WWE World Championship after distracting the former champion.

The rapper, however, was also on the receiving end of a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare.

On X, Brandi shared a photo of her and Cody Rhodes exiting the arena with a heart emoji. She sent a subtle message showing her support to the now-former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Check out Brandi's post on X:

Last year at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He ended The OTC's historic 1,316-day reign as champion in a Bloodline Rules Match.

The ending to the match involved multiple superstars, including Cena, who came to Rhodes' rescue and took out Reigns and Solo Sikoa before being taken out by The Rock. Things have changed drastically over the past year, with Cena now once again sitting at the top of the food chain as champion.

