WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently appeared during the AEW Women's Tag-Team Tournament. You can check out the 3-time WWE Women's Champion appearance during the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament below:

.@Guerrero_Shaul announces the legend @Madusa_rocks to introduce tonight's AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament card!



Watch #AEWTTC NOW via our Official YouTube Channel

Brandi Rhodes, who herself is participating in the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament alongside Allie, was recently a guest on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast. During the interview, Brandi Rhodes discussed Madusa appearing in AEW, saying that having legends like Madusa around helps everyone to strive for greater things:

She is quite the legend. She looks amazing. She doesn’t change. She is always stunning. Her voice is spectacular. She’s on point. She looks great and I love Madusa. I think it’s good for our women’s division to have legendary women around like Madusa and like yourself, Vickie. It only elevates these girls to become more and to strive for bigger and better things. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Brandi Rhodes opens up about the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament

Brandi Rhodes and Vickie Guerrero went on to discuss the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament itself. Speaking about the tournament, Brandi Rhodes revealed that the response from fans had been amazing. She also added that while the women deserved the spotlight, none of this would have been possible without her and her hard work:

It’s been an amazing response from the fans. People are reaching out left and right saying how successful it’s been. The views on YouTube are continuing to climb. It is a testament to the women at AEW that we deserve to be put in the spotlight for sure. Would that be the case without me? No because nobody else did this. No one else said, hey, we need to push these girls into their own little spotlight, their own tournament. We need to let them just go and have as much time as they need to shine. I was the one to do that. As the chief brand officer, I do charitable work all the time, so it’s nothing for me to get these women on television and help them grow their brands. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

.@AllieWrestling gains control of the match as she's in the ring against @thePenelopeFord!

Can Penelope Ford & @MelAEW change the tide?



Watch #AEWTTC NOW via our Official YouTube Channel

Brandi Rhodes and Allie, The Nightmare Sisters, beat Penelope Ford and Mel in the first round of the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament.

You can listen to the Excuse Me podcast with Vickie Guerrero HERE.