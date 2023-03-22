Brandi Rhodes has perfect reaction to recent fan claims; former WWE Superstar responds

Brandi Rhodes has been absent from the world of professional wrestling since Cody Rhodes departed All Elite Wrestling to return to WWE.

While many fans expected Brandi Rhodes to follow her husband Cody back to WWE, it has yet to occur.

Due to her absence, many fans have had less than kind words to say about the former Chief Branding Officer of All Elite Wrestling. Going as far as to say she's been relegated to the kitchen after having a baby. Rhodes couldn't help herself but send out a sarcastic yet hilarious response, tweeting out:

"Saw a tweet saying I got relegated to "the kitchen" after having a baby. So I guess you're either wrestling or you're cooking meals. Well thank goodness I'm pretty good at that then. Back to the kitchen I go! (With rollers in my hair and bon bons on standby for the soaps!)," Brandi Rhodes said in a tweet.

"Indy God" Matt Cardona replies to Brandi Rhodes' tweet

Brandi Rhodes has received a lot of support online for her tweet, but one of the funniest responses came from former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona. He sent her a line the two have often said to one another over the years:

"@TheBrandiRhodes Oh LAWD," Matt Cardona said in a tweet.

One of Matt Cardona's best friends is Brandi's wife, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare recently spoke about Cardona on Good Karma Wrestling, where he made it clear he hopes the former Zack Ryder returns to WWE:

“I’m really proud of him,” Cody Rhodes said. “He’s out there, he’s doing the Indy God thing with the Indiana Jones hats. Everything Matt’s doing, Matt has been the king of the indies now, this is going on year two. You only usually get one run in that role. He’s going on year two. What Matt does next is gonna be huge. If he goes to AEW, that’d be cool. But if he comes back to WWE, that’s what I want. It would be off the charts. I think he’s a huge get, a huge free agent, and he’s the best he’s ever been.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

