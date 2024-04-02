Brandi Rhodes reacts to the ending of WWE RAW, takes a shot at The Bloodline for destroying Cody Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes took to social media to react to the ending of WWE RAW. For the second consecutive week, The Rock destroyed Cody Rhodes on the red brand.

On last week's show, The Rock blindsided Cody, who single-handedly dealt with both Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, The Final Boss had the last laugh, as he stood tall over The American Nightmare.

A week later, The Bloodline once again made a major statement. In the main event of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins faced Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Rules" match. The match's closing moments saw Jimmy Uso interfere, leading to Jey Uso evening the odds.

But, things only went from bad to worse for the babyfaces with The Rock taking out Jey before setting his sights on Rhodes. While Rollins and Rhodes did ambush The Rock, it wasn't long till Roman Reigns hit the scene and saved his Bloodline stablemate.

On Twitter/X, Brandi Rhodes sent a message mostly aimed at The Rock, who used the weight belt to his advantage.

"Oh...so now a b*tch got a black belt... ok," wrote Brandi.

Check out Brandi's tweet here.

In the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up against The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock. It will be interesting to see which team picks up the win.

