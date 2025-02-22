Brandi Rhodes reacts to The Rock's cryptic offer to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown; sends subtle message after his promo

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Feb 22, 2025 03:38 GMT
Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes, The Rock (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Brandi Rhodes has reacted to The Rock's cryptic offer to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. The Final Boss returned to television for the first time since the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW.

He started his promo by announcing that WrestleMania 42 would be hosted in New Orleans before calling out The American Nightmare. After The Rock's appearance on the RAW on Netflix premiere, he sorted out his issues with Rhodes. The two previously feuded leading up to WrestleMania XL, as Rhodes prepared to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On SmackDown, The Rock asked Rhodes to be "his champion" and demanded his soul. While he didn't exactly make himself clear, The Final Boss' offer presumably meant that he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion to sell his soul and become a corporate champion.

Taking to X/Twitter, Brandi reacted to The Rock's offer to her husband.

Check out Brandi's post:

The Rock asked Cody Rhodes to think through before making a decision. The Final Boss will return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event for The American Nightmare's answer.

Interestingly enough, Rhodes' opponent for WrestleMania 41 will be decided at the same event, with the Men's Elimination Chamber winner set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
