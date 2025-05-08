Brandi Rhodes recalls major AEW moment; compares it to real-life incident

There are a lot of stars who have found their partners in the world of professional wrestling itself. Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are one of them. The former Undisputed WWE Champion's wife recently shared her experience of buying tickets to her daughter's dance recital and compared it to the first All In event.

Brandi Rhodes is a familiar face to wrestling fans. She is remembered by fans as a WWE ring announcer and also for her in-ring career in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. The 41-year-old last appeared on WWE programming when she accompanied Cody Rhodes backstage after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Brandi recently talked about buying tickets for her daughter's dance recital on X. She compared the ticket prices to those of the original All In that took place in September 2018 and hilariously said, "That girl better twirl for me!"

"Purchasing tickets to my 3-year-old's dance recital was like trying to get tickets to the original All In. That girl better twirl for me!" she wrote.

Dustin Rhodes promises a surprise for AEW All In 2025 week

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most experienced active performers on the AEW roster. He is well respected by the management and younger talent and goes about his business with great discipline.

The Natural recently dropped some news for AEW fans. He recently took to X and said that he would be announcing a special night during All In: Texas week.

“Very soon I will announce a special night during All In week. Stay tuned!! Exciting!” he wrote.

All In 2025 is set to be the Jacksonville-based promotion's first stadium PPV in the US. It will emanate from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 12. It'll be interesting to see what Dustin has planned for the special week.

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More