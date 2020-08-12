AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently sat down for an interview with TV Insider. During the interview, Brandi was asked about Awesome Kong and if we will see her in AEW again.

Awesome Kong was a part of the Nightmare Collective storyline in AEW, along with Brandi Rhodes, which was shelved. Kong is currently busy filming for the new season on GLOW on Netflix.

Here's what Brandi Rhodes had to say about a possible return for Awesome Kong:

She is very passionate about wrestling and this business. She is very much still a part of things behind the scenes. A lot of the women love seeing her on the “Heels' ' calls because she is one of the women that really gets on and is a big part of that. Sometimes Dustin holds virtual training sessions on the weeks we’re not all together. She is always on for those. She is ingrained in our world. We miss her right now for sure. The pandemic was a problem, but now I think her and the rest of the cast have continued production on GLOW. We will see her soon hopefully.

Brandi Rhodes opens up about her athletic background and how she's improving in AEW

Before turning to a career in professional wrestling, Brandi Rhodes spent 17 years as a figure skater, starting from the age of 4. She later left figure skating behind to concentrate on college and a career in broadcast journalism.

Rhodes was asked about her background in athletics during her interview with TV Insider. Here's what she had to say:

I’m an athlete. I've skated for 17 years. You want something bad enough, you go after it. I spent eight hours a day at the ice arena and still did a full day of school, so you do the math on the sleep. It’s not a lot. You have to go after it fully if you want it bad enough. You don’t cut any corners. That’s where I’m at. I’m improving and learning every single I get in the ring. I’m proud of myself. I have absolutely done a huge improvement in a short period of time. That is all due to the fact I do this and have #DoneTheWork.

AEW recently launched AEW Heels, a community for female wrestling fans. You can check out more about AEW Heels HERE.