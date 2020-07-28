Brandi Rhodes reveals surprises in store for AEW Dynamite; upcoming tag team tournament

AEW's Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, was on CHRISTYreports (h/t Wrestling Inc) this week, where she talked about her backstage role in AEW, as well as her on-screen future for the company. One of the major things that AEW has been focusing on lately has been the AEW Women's Tag Team tournament with 16 women. Brandi Rhodes discussed the Women's Tag Team Tournament and revealed that there might be a few surprises in store for the future on AEW Dynamite.

Brandi Rhodes discusses AEW tag team tournament

Brandi Rhodes revealed that the coming episode of AEW Dynamite would make the rules for the tournament and what could be expected more clear. The teams might not be up to the participants themselves and with the Deadly Draw concept, different teams may be coming together on AEW.

"Wednesday that's all going to be crystal clear. We're going to explain how the teams come together and then you might see a team or two come together. So it's going to be a fun episode, definitely wouldn't miss that if you are interested in the tag team cup tournament. So we'll leave you in a little bit of suspense."

Brandi Rhodes went on to state that the Nightmare Sisters might not be together due to this rule as well. Brandi Rhodes and Allie have been teaming together, seemingly reluctantly, but they have been unbeaten together in AEW.

"There is the factor that [the Nightmare Sisters] could maybe not be together in the tournament, since that hasn't been clear. So we will also see on Wednesday with the rules what that means for the Nightmare Sisters. I'm honestly hoping that we are together, because again, I feel like we've just gotten our footing so it would be kind of sad to tear us apart at this point."

Now, it is clear that Brandi Rhodes is hopeful about the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament, with things becoming more clear on AEW Dynamite.

"You try things, you see how they go. I, of course, am very hopeful that this tournament is something that can continue to happen as it's going to bring great opportunities to a lot of women who don't normally get to be seen on Dynamite or on AEW Dark as often as we'd like to."