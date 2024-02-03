Brandi Rhodes sends disappointed one-word reaction to Cody Rhodes refusing to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Brandi Rhodes recently reacted to Cody Rhodes' big decision on SmackDown.

Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble last week and hinted that he would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. On tonight's edition of SmackDown, The American Nightmare stated that he's coming for Reigns, but not at 'Mania. The Rock then came out and had an intense staredown with The Tribal Chief.

The WWE Universe was beyond angry over the development. Brandi Rhodes has now reacted to Cody Rhodes' decision not to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40. She certainly wasn't thrilled with the same and tweeted out only one word - 'quarterback.'

For those unaware, 'quarterback' is "the player who receives the ball at the start of every play and tries to move it along the field by carrying it or throwing or handing it to other members of the team."

It seems that Brandi was hinting at her husband being a team player and doing what is needed for the betterment of the team.

Here's her tweet:

The Rock vs Roman Reigns is one of the biggest dream matches that fans have been wanting to see for years now. On the other hand, many fans have been patiently waiting for Rhodes to "finish the story." Unfortunately for Cody fans, it looks like he won't be finishing the story at WrestleMania this year.

Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38 in 2022. If The Rock does face him at 'Mania, it remains to be seen if The Brahma Bull manages to add another world title to his already illustrious career.

What do you think of Brandi's tweet? Are you happy with Cody Rhodes' decision on WWE SmackDown?

