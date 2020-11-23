The latest WWE Chronicle features RAW Superstar Lana, whose WWE journey has been quite a rollercoaster ride so far. At one point during the special, Lana broke into tears while recalling how hard it was for her to cope with Rusev's exit.

Lana also opened up on the hate she received from fans on social media, and it's clear as day that it affected her a lot. The clip was shared by a fan on Twitter and received a response from AEW Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes. Rhodes told Lana that if she ever needs emotional support and someone to remind her that trolls on social media don't matter, she can reach out to her.

If you ever need anybody to hype you up and remind you how amazing you are and how much this social media 💩 doesn’t matter, reach out to me @LanaWWE . I’ve got you. https://t.co/pGx4NXzweN — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 22, 2020

Lana had a hard time on social media over the past year or so

Back in late 2019, Lana and Bobby Lashley were involved in a romantic angle, with Rusev feuding with the duo. The storyline was heavily slammed by the WWE Universe, but some fans took it too far by harassing Lana on social media and being incredibly mean to her.

The angle didn't reach a satisfying conclusion, and Rusev was pulled from WWE TV earlier this year. He was released in April, soon after which Lana and Lashley split. Over the next few months, Lana received tons of backlash from fans, who kept reminding her that she should have been fired. Lana's WWE Chronicle gives a brutally honest look at what she was going through during that time and is a must-watch for fans.