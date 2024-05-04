Brandi Rhodes sends a message to AJ Styles after he slapped Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Brandi Rhodes has taken to social media to react to AJ Styles slapping her husband Cody Rhodes during their face-to-face encounter on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One at Backlash. Although both stars have been a part of the industry for a long time, they have never wrestled each other before. However, Styles has faced the late great Dusty Rhodes.

On SmackDown this week, AJ Styles spoke about how he had to earn his way into WWE while Cody had it easy since he was the son of a wrestling legend. At the end of the segment, Styles offered to 'Too Sweet' the Undisputed WWE Champion, only to slap him across the face and leave the ring.

Brandi Rhodes reacted to it on 'X' by sharing a photo of herself and her husband while they were in Japan, as Cody Rhodes used to be a member of Bullet Club.

"Bullet Queen remembers her NJPW era... AJ styles being a punk though," wrote Brandi.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see whether AJ Styles will put an end to Cody Rhodes' title run or whether the latter will walk out of France still the champion.

Do you think AJ will dethrone Cody? Sound off in the comments!

