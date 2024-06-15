Brandi Rhodes sends a message after Cody Rhodes' mom slaps AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jun 15, 2024 19:20 GMT
Image Credit: Sony Liv
Image Credits: Sony Liv's Clash at the Castle Broadcast and Brandi Rhodes' Instagram

Brandi Rhodes was pretty active on social media during Cody Rhodes' match against AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former AEW star reacted to her mother-in-law slapping the Phenomenal One during the opening match.

Mama Rhodes was at ringside for her son's match at the ongoing premium live event. During the match, AJ continuously taunted Cody's mom and she eventually snapped to deliver multiple slaps to the Phenomenal One.

Brandi Rhodes reacted to the interesting turn of events with a fun message on X. Check out her post below:

Cody Rhodes managed to get the better of AJ Styles once again as he forced the former WWE Champion to say "I Quit." The American Nightmare was attacked by The Bloodline after the match but Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came out to make the save. The American Nightmare looks to be on a collision course with The Bloodline once again, this time with Solo Sikoa at the helm.

Meanwhile, it is hard to predict what's next for AJ Styles as he once again came up short in a title match. It is speculated that the Phenomenal One could show up in TNA now that WWE has a working relationship with the promotion.

