Brandi Rhodes sends a message to Cody Rhodes after he wins Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania XL

Brandi Rhodes had a message for Cody Rhodes after he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare has finally finished the story by putting down The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage of Them All. After Cody's win, Brandi Rhodes came out to the ring and celebrated with him to a huge pop.

Brandi has now shared a heartfelt tweet aimed at Cody Rhodes.

"It's everything you ever want...it's everything you ever need, and it's here right in front of you. This is where you want to be ❤️"

Brandi has been by Cody's side through thick and thin all these years. Cody has mentioned in the past that he was ashamed of looking at her while portraying the Stardust character on WWE TV back in the day.

Brandi supported Rhodes since the beginning and she finally got to see him lift the top prize. Rhodes' journey towards winning the top title belt wasn't an easy one. He went through a long list of hurdles over the past two years but he has finally done what many fans deemed unthinkable.

