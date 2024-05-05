Brandi Rhodes sends a message to new Bloodline members Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

Brandi Rhodes has sent a message to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who have joined The Bloodline after debuting in WWE.

On the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Tonga debuted on the blue brand and booted Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline after a vicious attack. Jimmy has been absent since the assault.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Brandi questioned if Tonga and Loa would use their Guerilla Tactics theme song. They used the song during their days in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Are we gonna get the Guerilla Tactics theme song for Tanga and Tama or nah? (Those who know, know)," wrote Brandi Rhodes.

Check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Guerrillas of Destiny are former members of the Bullet Club. They are former seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. Tonga and Loa left the Bullet Club in 2022 before eventually turning Guerrillas of Destiny into a faction of its own. The Guerrillas of Destiny currently consist of Hikuleo, El Phantasmo, and Jado.

Brand's husband, Cody Rhodes, has a lot of history with The Bloodline. At WrestleMania XL, he defeated Roman Reigns in their rematch to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes is also a former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion, winning the title with former Bloodline member, Jey Uso. Expect Rhodes to continue his feud with The Bloodline after The Rock confronted him on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.