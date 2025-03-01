Brandi Rhodes sends a message after The Rock presents a gift to Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Brandi Rhodes has sent out a message following the show-closing segment between her husband Cody Rhodes and The Rock on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Brandi addressed The Brahma Bull claiming that he spoke to Cody via FaceTime.

The Hollywood megastar appeared on the Titantron at the Friday Night Show, where he yet again urged The American Nightmare to accept his ambiguous offer at Elimination Chamber 2025. He also presented Cody Rhodes with a personalized Ford F-150 Raptor truck and emotionally manipulated him by talking about his father, Dusty Rhodes.

Furthermore, The Rock claimed he had been in touch with the Undisputed WWE Champion over the last week and that they even spoke via FaceTime once. This particular statement has now drawn the attention of Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes. The former AEW star reacted to The Final Boss' claim on her X/Twitter account.

"Did he say they FaceTimed?" tweeted Brandi Rhodes.

The suspense surrounding The Rock's offer has elevated Elimination Chamber 2025's hype to the next level and there's no doubt WWE has an interesting twist planned. The upcoming premium live event will also feature the Men's Chamber match to determine The American Nightmare's challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

