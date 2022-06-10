Brandi Rhodes shares update on husband Cody Rhodes' surgery

Former WWE Superstar Brandi Rhodes recently shared a much-awaited update on her husband Cody Rhodes' surgery.

The American Nightmare suffered a torn pectoral while training before his match at Hell in a Cell. Despite the injury, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at the premium live event. While the tendon injury was severe, he was reportedly allowed to compete in the ring as no further damage could have been done.

Rhodes was scheduled for surgery this week. His wife Brandi took to Twitter to share an update stating that his torn pectoral tendon had been repaired. She added that The American Nightmare is recovering well.

"The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now."

Fans react to Cody Rhodes' successful surgery on social media

Upon learning the news, the wrestling world extended their best wishes to Cody Rhodes, wishing him a speedy and healthy recovery:

One fan stated that it was good to hear that the surgery had gone well, and they hoped to see Rhodes back in the ring:

A fan added a spin of words, calling the news 'pectacular':

He is currently 3-0 against The Visionary across three consecutive premium live events - WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. On the RAW after HIAC, Rollins viciously assaulted Rhodes' arm. However, that seemingly hasn't affected The American Nightmare's injury further.

With the update on the successful surgery, everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Cody Rhodes a healthy and speedy recovery!

