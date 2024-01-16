Brandi Rhodes takes shot during WWE RAW; upset with male star who put her and Cody Rhodes through table

Cody Rhodes opened up tonight's episode of WWE RAW tonight, but before he could say much, he was interrupted. The interruption appeared to leave a bad impression on Rhodes' wife, Brandi, who decided to take a shot at the star, sharing an old memory as well.

Drew McIntyre came out on WWE RAW this week to interrupt Cody Rhodes and told him that he had a lot of respect for him. He added that he believed that Rhodes would finish his story and had no doubts about that. But he added that he was going to be the first one to do it and become champion. He would win the Rumble and not Rhodes.

The taunts and insults might not have fired up Rhodes enough for them to end up in a brawl, but it was enough for Brandi Rhodes to take issue with McIntyre. The star took to Twitter to take a shot at McIntyre, posting a picture where he had hit her and Cody Rhodes with a big boot, putting them through a table.

She also added that she would like to see McIntyre eliminated first.

"Now that I recall, I'd like this man eliminated first."

This incident took place when both stars were outside WWE and competing against each other. This particular incident took place in the WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup. The video of the same can be seen below.

Drew McIntyre and Rhodes will both be competing in the Royal Rumble, where they are likely to come across each other to settle their differences.

