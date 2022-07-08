Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) to replace injured former WWE Champion at upcoming event

Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has been named as former WWE Champion Kurt Angle's replacement for an upcoming appearance.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was scheduled to make a bunch of appearances this month, including the July 14 Pro Wrestling Night event. Due to an injury, Angle's appearances in July have been canceled.

Schaumburg Boomers' official Twitter handle notified followers of the unfortunate news. It also noted that the former Universal Champion will now appear at the Pro Wrestling Night event.

Strowman reacted to the tweet, saying it's an honor to fill in for Kurt Angle:

"Hate to hear @RealKurtAngle isn’t able to make this but honored to fill in for him. See everyone soon!!!! #CYN," he wrote.

Instead we will have former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman!

How did fans react to Braun Strowman replacing Kurt Angle?

Strowman's tweet garnered several responses from pro wrestling fans. Most seemed excited over the news. Check out some of the responses below:

☠️HAWK☠️ @Jschnur32 @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Hell yeah!! Saw this a few hours ago. Minutes from my house. Can’t wait to meet U again big man!! @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Hell yeah!! Saw this a few hours ago. Minutes from my house. Can’t wait to meet U again big man!!

Ant⚡️W.B. @antthemantis @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Im sure he’s proud to have you as a replacement @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Im sure he’s proud to have you as a replacement

marko @noice_xavier @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Wwe dropped the ball by releasing you in the fiend @Adamscherr99 @RealKurtAngle Wwe dropped the ball by releasing you in the fiend

Strowman was a big attraction on WWE TV for most of his stint on the main roster. The biggest moment of his WWE career came at WrestleMania 36 when The Monster Among Men beat WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win his first and only Universal title.

Strowman held the title for a brief period before dropping it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020. He didn't do much during his final months in WWE and was let go last year. He later launched a wrestling promotion called Control Your Narrative along with real-life best friend EC3.

It's been about a year since WWE released Braun Strowman. He still holds major star power and boasts a large fan base. Judging by the responses he received on Twitter, Strowman's appearance will quite possibly attract a large number of fans.

