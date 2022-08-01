Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) sends a message to Bayley

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (aka Adam Scherr) has reacted to Bayley hinting at a name for her new stable.

Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE TV last night at SummerSlam. Moments later, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai) came out to the utter surprise of the fans in attendance. The trio had a confrontation with Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, who is now a babyface again.

Shortly after, Bayley took to Twitter to post a picture with Sky and Kai. She also wrote the word 'CONTROL' in the caption of her post, hinting at her stable's new name. The tweet caught the attention of ex-WWE star Braun Strowman, who reacted to the same with an interesting tweet of his own.

Braun Strowman's reply to Bayley didn't sit well with many fans

Judging by the responses to Strowman's tweet, it looks like many fans weren't thrilled with it. Check out some of the replies that Strowman's tweet received:

Nacho Appreciator @Nachosandchill @Adamscherr99 @itsBayleyWWE my guy there are more people in that faction than there are in the audience at a CYN show @Adamscherr99 @itsBayleyWWE my guy there are more people in that faction than there are in the audience at a CYN show

Braun Strowman launched Control Your Narrative with his friend EC3, earlier this year. The promotion has held a bunch of shows so far, with Strowman regularly hyping them up via his social media handles. In March, Strowman made some bold comments about Control Your Narrative that received massive backlash from fans. Check out an excerpt from his statement:

"This will be the only place to be 3/31 ( unless you wanna watch a bunch or dorks choreograph dance with each other for no reason at all cause we don’t do that garbage in the Narrative cause we actually fight) be a part of the future be a part of something special be a part of change. We are the future!!!!"

It remains to be seen what Bayley has to say about Braun Strowman 'completing' her sentence on Twitter.

The Role Model is back with a bang after being away from in-ring action for more than a year. With Kai and Sky's aid, she is determined to make a massive impact on the WWE roster in the coming weeks.

