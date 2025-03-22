Braun Strowman aiming to reach a huge milestone after earning a title match on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman is currently the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. He'll achieve a major milestone if he wins the title, and he also wants to use it as his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The Monster of All Monsters defeated Jacob Fatu via DQ on the latest episode of SmackDown in a number one contender's match for the US Title. The Monster Among Men won the bout after getting attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The Samoan Werewolf did not appreciate what they did at all, and he threw a big tantrum backstage.

After his match, Braun Strowman spoke to Cathy Kelley backstage and said that if he defeated LA Knight next week, he'd become a Grand Slam Champion, which is a huge milestone for a wrestler's career. Strowman is on the cusp of achieving a milestone that only a few in the promotion have ever achieved.

"Look, when you're fighting three guys every week you take a win how you can get it. Disqualification, so be it. I'm the number one contender for the United States Championship right now. That's the one title that has eluded me my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I'm a grand slam title [sic] and a guaranteed shoo-in to WrestleMania. So what do you think my motives are for this Cathy? Have a good day," he said.

Braun Strowman has never held the US Championship before, but it's possible he could walk out of the O2 Arena with the gold next week.

