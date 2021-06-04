ECW Legend reacts to the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and more

Braun Strowman and Aleister Black were two superstars who were a part of the recent batch of WWE releases. Since the beginning of 2021, WWE has released a total of 27 superstars.

Strowman and Black were joined by the likes of Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garett and Buddy Murphy as part of the most recent group of wrestlers to get the sack.

The release of superstars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and Ruby Riott came as a particular shock, especially considering how talented and popular they are with the WWE Universe.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently reacted to the exodus of talent on Busted Open Radio. Dreamer revealed that he was shocked that WWE would even choose to release such talented individuals.

"I'm speechless. Listen, I can see some people because I don't think they were viewed as Vince McMahon type of stars. Nothing should shock us in this business. I haven't been shocked in a while, but Braun Strowman...Aleister Black...shocking!Lana has done every single thing to improve her in-ring [ability], she's actually really good, she's beautiful and I understand her husband works somewhere else, but if I'm running the company, I don't let these people go. Buddy Murphy stepped up...another person who is phenomenal in the ring. Same with Ruby Riott. I cannot believe they let these people go." said Tommy Dreamer

"If I'm running a company, I don't let these people go."@THETOMMYDREAMER & @davidlagreca1 react as the news of WWE talent releases broke during #BustedOpen this morning 👇👇👇



Make sure to tune in to Dave & @bullyray5150 tomorrow as they continue the discussion 9am-noon ET 👊 pic.twitter.com/fek3WOaYBJ — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 2, 2021

Dreamer makes a fair point when he says that WWE's decision came as a "shock." Aleister Black was scheduled for a huge feud with Big E and Braun Strowman was one of the most popular superstars in WWE.

Tommy Dreamer extends a helping hand to Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and other released stars

Many fans are wondering what could be next for Aleister Black, Braun Strowman and the other superstars who were recently released by WWE.

ECW Legend and former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, Tommy Dreamer has a solution. Dreamer has extended a helping hand to these former WWE Superstars and has sent a message offering to find them work in the industry.

Dreamer made this proposition on the most recent episode of Busted Open.

I will say this publicaly for everyone who has been let go. You will find work somewhere else, and you will find hapiness outside of professional wrestling. With all those people that I named...great...hit me up...I will get you a job. The best I can in the industry. If not, we could definitely use you on IMPACT Wrestling." said Tommy Dreamer

Per @Fightful @SeanRossSapp, the following wrestlers have been released by #WWE:



🔴 Braun Strowman

🔴 Aleister Black

🔴 Ruby Riott

🔴 Lana

🔴 Santana Garrett

🔴 Buddy Murphy



Unbelievable. — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 2, 2021

Hopefully some of these superstars will hear Tommy Dreamer's message and take him up on his offer.

