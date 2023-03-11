Braun Strowman and his ally suffer horrible defeat at the hands of former champions 

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and his partner Ricochet suffered an awful defeat at the hands of The Viking Raiders on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ricochet started things up against Erik, but Ivar got tagged in and had to hold his own against the more powerful star. He flipped his body over, got a takedown, and avoided Ivar's splash.

Later, Braun Strowman came in and sent Ivar and Erik out of the ring. The Monster Among Men also launched Ricochet into the Raiders.

Erik and Ivar were back in control of Ricochet following a commercial break. Ivar confronted Strowman, which was a ploy to distract him while Ivar held his leg.

One-half of the Viking Raiders knocked the former Universal Champion down while Ivar splashed on Strowman against the barricade.

In the match's closing moments, Ricochet missed Erik as Valhalla dragged him out of the way. Strowman also went flying past the announcer's desk. Valhalla creepily walked towards The One and Only, but he tried to get away from her onto the top turnbuckle.

Ivar finally delivered a spinning kick and then a top rope splash for The Viking Raiders to win because of Valhalla's help. It remains to be seen how Braun Strowman and Ricochet can pick themselves up from a massive upset.

